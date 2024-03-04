LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will square off at Fiserv Forum on Monday night. The Clippers are 39-20, fourth in the Western Conference, while the Bucks are 40-21, second in the East. It's the first meeting of the year between the cross-conference rivals.

LA enters this game behind a 3-3 run post the All-Star break. It's a shadow of how it played before its resurgent run. However, it's all part of the season, and this could be a midseason adjustment period. Every team undergoes this stretch, and the Clippers aren't an exception.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have completely transitioned their game under new coach Doc Rivers. It didn't look as promising before the All-Star break, but Milwaukee is on a five-game winning streak since.

The Bucks seem like the favorites for Monday's contest, but the Clippers are rediscovering their lost form behind consecutive wins. It could end up being a close contest.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury reports for March 4

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers injury report had only two names before their previous outing. Ivica Zubac was questionable with illness, while Russell Westbrook was out with a hand fracture. Zubac was available last game and could play on Monday. Meanwhile, Westbrook could be out multiple weeks.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks injury report has four players. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with an Achilles injury, MarJon Beauchamp is probable with back spasms, Chris Livingston is doubtful with a groin strain and Khris Middleton is out with an ankle sprain.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth charts for March 4

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers are expected to roll out their usual starting lineup. James Harden will run the point next to Terance Mann, while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be the forwards next to big man Ivica Zubac.

Point guards James Harden Bones Hyland Xavier Moon Shooting guards Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. Small forwards Paul George Amir Coffey Power forwards Kawhi Leonard PJ Tucker Kobe Brown Centers Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks aren't expected to change their starting lineups unless Giannis Antetokounmpo's status is downgraded. Giannis will be in the frontcourt next to Brook Lopez and Jae Crowder. If he's out, Bobby Portis could start for him. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley will start in the backcourt.

Point guards Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley AJ Green Shooting guards Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Small forwards Jae Crowder Andre Jackson Jr. MarJon Beauchamp Power forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks key matchups

The LA Clippers-Milwaukee Bucks game is a star-studded affair. With multiple former MVPs, Finals MVPs and All-Stars in action, the game could be decided based on certain key matchups.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's battle against Kawhi Leonard is one of those. The two forwards will likely guard each other, with the Bucks and Clippers lacking a defensive threat for Giannis and Kawhi's size, strength and length.

The other matchup is between Damian Lillard and James Harden. Their scoring could be crucial in this matchup. Whoever has the more efficient night will take significant pressure off the team's #1 options, which could prove decisive.