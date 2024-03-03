LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 3, 2024

The LA Clippers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third time this season on Sunday. LA, which is winless in two tries against them, will hope to break through and keep the season series alive. The Clippers will attempt to grab a victory on the road without Russell Westbrook who has been ruled out indefinitely due to a fractured hand.

Minnesota might also be without Anthony Edwards, who is on the injury report as questionable due to left ankle soreness. The All-Star guard played only 19 minutes in the Timberwolves’ 124-120 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday for personal reasons.

Karl-Anthony Towns will have to carry a bigger burden on offense if “Ant-Man” is inactive.

The Clippers are trying to shake off a mini-slump when they visit the Timberwolves. After an impressive mid-December to early February stretch, they are struggling.

Since Feb. 7, Kawhi Leonard and his teammates are only 4-5. They will look to snap out of their funk against the team with the best record in the Western Conference.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Timberwolves host the Clippers on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Bally Sports North and KTLA are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass. Basketball fans can also listen to SiriusXM, Wolves App/iHeart Radio and AM 570 KLAC/S:KWKW to catch the action.

Moneyline: Clippers (-120) vs. Timberwolves (+100)

Spread: Clippers (-1.5) vs Timberwolves (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o219.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u219.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The LA Clippers offense, which had been dominant for over two months, has suddenly stagnated.

In their recent mini-slump, they have had trouble putting up points. They won against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 23 but could only muster 101 points. Against an injury-riddled team leaning on second-stringers, LA’s star-studded roster struggled to score.

The Clippers will be facing a significantly more potent team on both ends of the floor on Sunday. They better regain their shooting touch and rhythm or risk ending up with another loss.

Without Anthony Edwards starting the second half against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost in overtime.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 points but took 17 shots and five free-throw attempts to get his tally. He will have to play much better if “Ant-Man” is unavailable. Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley need to step up as well to help “KAT” carry the team.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

SF - Paul George, PF - Kawhi Leonard, PG - James Harden and SG - Terance Mann will start for the Clippers. If Ivica Zubac is cleared to play after missing his team’s last game, he will take over the starting center role.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will take the place of Anthony Edwards if the superstar isn’t available to play. PF - Jaden McDaniels, C - Rudy Gobert, C - Karl-Anthony Towns and PG - Mike Conley are the other starters for the Timberwolves.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards has a 27.5 over/under points prop. The two-time All-Star had been on fire for the Minnesota Timberwolves before the early exit against the Kings. In his previous four games, he averaged 31.3 points. If he's cleared to play, he might have another big-scoring game in him on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard gets a 24.5 over/under points prop. The LA Clippers franchise cornerstone has dazzled in his last two games despite his team’s struggles on offense, averaging 26.5 points on 51.4% shooting.

Minnesota’s defense, though, is elite. The Timberwolves held him to 18 points in their last encounter. Leonard might struggle to get past his points prop, particularly if Edwards is available.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

Anthony Edwards’ absence or presence will play a big role in the outcome of the game between the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. If he’s not around, LA could win on the road, otherwise the Timberwolves will likely defend their home court.

LA’s struggling offense could have a tough night against Minnesota’s defense. Edwards has become one of the Timberwolves’ top defenders. The Clippers will have the decisive edge if he’s inactive on Sunday.