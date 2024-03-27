LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for March 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. This will be the second and final matchup of their cross-conference series, with the 76ers winning the first 121-107 on Sunday.

Tyronn Lue and the Clippers embarked on an impressive run from late December to early February, but their momentum has waned since their formidable 17-3 stretch. Currently, they find themselves in the fifth position of the Western Conference standings, holding a narrow 2.0-game advantage over the play-in eligible Mavericks, who are currently seventh in the standings.

The 76ers have faced setbacks in three of their last four games, with their sole victory coming against the Clippers on Sunday. Their losses during this stretch were against the Phoenix Suns (115-102), the LA Lakers (101-94), and most recently, the Sacramento Kings (108-96).

In Joel Embiid's absence, the team has experienced significant challenges, dropping to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

LA Clippers injury report for March 27

The Clippers have not listed any player on their injury report. All players are listed as available.

Here is the projected starting lineup for the LA Clippers:

James Harden will start at PG, Terance Mann at SG, Paul George at SF, Kawhi Leonard at PF and Ivica Zubac at center.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 27

The 76ers have listed five players on their injury report for March 27: Kelly Oubre (shoulder) is questionable; Buddy Hield (ankle) is available; Joel Embiid (knee), Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are out.

Player Status Injury Kelly Oubre Jr. questionable shoulder Buddy Hield available ankle Joel Embiid out knee Robert Covington out knee De'Anthony Melton out back

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Philadelphia 76ers' standout Joel Embiid participated in Monday's practice session, as reported by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. This marked his first appearance in practice since sustaining a meniscus injury back in January.

Pompey noted the team's optimism regarding Embiid's potential return in early April, allowing him some time to readjust in a few games prior to the playoffs.

According to Keith's report, indications inclined towards Joel Embiid not being available for both of the Philadelphia 76ers' matchups against the Clippers on March 24 in Los Angeles and March 27 in Philadelphia. However, the team holds hope for Embiid's recovery before the postseason.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers will be nationally aired on ESPN with local streaming services available on NBC Sports Philadelphia network and Bally Sports SoCal for home and away coverage.