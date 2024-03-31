LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 31 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will look to solidify their hold on the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Barclays Center. This will be the second and final matchup between the two sides this season, with Brooklyn winning the previous game 130-112 on Jan. 19. LA leads the all-time series 68-30.

The last time the two teams met, Brooklyn got the upset win behind Cam Thomas’ 33 points. Nic Claxton chipped in with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Spencer Dinwiddie, then playing for the Nets, got 19 points. The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis’ 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. LeBron James had 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers (41-33) have won seven of their past 10 games. However, they lost 109-90 to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Nets (29-45) are on a three-game winning streak and are 11th in the East. Brooklyn is still 5.0 games behind the final play-in spot and is very unlikely to make it to the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. EDT at Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game live on YES and Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report for March 31

Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension) and LeBron James (ankle) are listed as questionable for the game. Their status will likely be a gametime decision. Christian Wood (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out.

Brooklyn Nets injury report for March 31

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons (back), Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction) and Keita Bates-Diop (shin) for the rest of the season. Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) and Cam Johnson (toe) are out versus the Lakers.

Here’s a look at the Lakers vs Nets starting lineups and depth charts for March 31.

LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Austin Reaves SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Cam Reddish SF LeBron James (Q) Cam Reddish Taurean Prince PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince LeBron James (Q) C Anthony Davis (Q) Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dennis Schroder Jacob Gilyard Keon Johnson SG Cam Thomas Jalen Wilson Lonnie Walker IV SF Mikal Bridges Dorian Finney-Smith Jalen Wilson PF Dorian Finney-Smith Trendon Watford Noah Clowney C Nic Claxton Noah Clowney Day'Ron Sharpe

LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Key matchups

Anthony Davis vs. Nets centers

If Anthony Davis plays, he will be key to the Lakers' success. While Nic Claxton is a good player, he is nowhere close to Davis in terms of skill set. The Lakers big man can expose the Brooklyn centers at the rim for a high-scoring night.

Lakers guards vs. Brooklyn guards

This is a position where the two teams are more balanced. Brooklyn's Cam Thomas can go off for big scoring nights, while LA's D'Angelo Russell can do the same. It will come down to which backcourt can defend the other better. If Mikal Bridges takes turns defending the backcourt, the Lakers guards could be in for a rough scoring night.