LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups for Dec. 20, 2023 

The LA Lakers will visit the Chicago Bulls tonight at the United Center. The Lakers and the Bulls will face each other for the first time this season. The Lakers are 15-12, eighth in the Western Conference, while the Bulls are 11-17.

The records might suggest that LA is the top favorite entering this contest, but Chicago is the in-form team. The Lakers have lost three of their last four games, while the Bulls have registered two wins in three outings. They are coming off a 108-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who beat LA by a record 44 points on Nov. 27.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Injuries For LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

Here's a look at the injury reports for the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls ahead of their enticing clash tonight.

LA Lakers injuries for Dec. 20, 2023

The Lakers' injury report looks much better than their last few games. They could finally have their full roster available for the first time this season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable, while Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are probable.

Rookie Jalen Hood-Schfino, who isn't a regular in the rotation, is ruled out. All players listed questionable or probable are likely to play.

Chicago Bulls Injuries for Dec. 20, 2023

The Bulls' injury report remains stacked for tonight. Among the absentees will be Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Torrey Craig, Henri Drell, Onuralp Bitim and Adama Saongo. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are probable. They are likely to play.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

LA Lakers Starting Lineup for Dec. 20, 2023

The Lakers will likely stick to the starting lineup they have deployed frequently of late. That includes D'Angelo Russell at point guard, with Taurean Prince in the backcourt. Cam Reddish at the three, alongside the frontcourt duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Taurean Prince, SF - Cam Reddish, PF - LeBron James, C -Anthony Davis

Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup for Dec. 20, 2023

The Bulls' starting lineup has fluctuated nearly every game due to their lengthy injury report. However, the lineup against the 76ers in their last outing worked well, so they are likely to continue with that playing five. That included Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu in the backcourt, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic manning the frontcourt.

PG - Coby White, SG - Ayo Dosunmu, SF - DeMar DeRozan, PF - Patrick Williams, C -Nikola Vucevic

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Key Matchups

The key matchups for the LA Lakers-Chicago Bulls game will be between the top-producing players from both teams. LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan is one matchup to keep an eye on. Both forwards are the scoring leaders on their respective teams.

The second matchup that's just as pivotal, if not more, is between Anthony Davis and Nikola Vucevic. The rebounding battle, with Vucevic's defense on AD, will be heavily detrimental to the result as the Lakers are reliable on the latter's output.

The third and final matchup will be between bench players Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves. The two fan favorites for the Lakers will likely be tasked with guarding each other all game. Reaves has been on fire, so Caruso's defense vs his offense will be an intriguing matchup.