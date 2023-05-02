LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors injury report: Game 1 Western Conference Semi-finals (May 2, 2023)

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors series kicks off on Tuesday night. Following a pair of upsets, the NBA gets to see another postseason clash between LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Looking at the injury report for the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors, the defending champs will have their full rotation at their disposal. However, there are a pair of names on the report for LA.

Heading into Game 1, LeBron James is listed as probable due to right foot soreness. Anthony Davis is also probable because of a stress injury to his right foot.

Seeing that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are yet to miss a game this postseason, they will likely suit up for this matchup. The pair of All-Stars have also had three days of rest after the Warriors and Sacramento Kings went seven games.

What are the projected lineups for LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors?

Despite all the big names being on the injury report, there shouldn't be much lineup changes for LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Game 1. The only side with an important decision to make is the defending champs.

During their first-round series with the Sacramento Kings, Steve Kerr had to do some tweaking to his starting lineup. After Draymond Green was suspended for one game, Jordan Poole was named a starter in his absence. When he returned from suspension, the veteran forward decided to come off the bench.

While it might have worked against the Kings, the Lakers are a much different story. Green will likely rejoin the starting lineup as his defense will be needed for both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Some have called for the Lakers to make changes for their new opponents, but it remains unknown if Darvin Ham has any plans. That being said, they should be expected to roll out their usual starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron, and Anthony Davis.

What the Lakers do might depend on what the Warriors opt for. If Steve Kerr sticks with his three-guard lineup, Ham could do the same and swap out Vanderbilt for veteran guard Dennis Schroder.

