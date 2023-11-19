LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and betting tips | November 19, 2023

The LA Lakers were embarrassed by the Houston Rockets the last time they met at the Toyota Center. The former were blown away 128-94 and will now look for payback when they host Houston at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Nov.19).

LA heads into the contest confident after pipping the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Rockets went down 106-100 to the LA Clippers, which snapped their six-game winning streak.

The Purple and Gold have had a rocky run this season. They have looked impressive with their wins, but their losses highlight familiar woes. Much of their reliance is still on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As for Houston, they have looked good so far this season, with Ime Udoka calling the shots.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: LA Lakers (7-6) vs. Houston Rockets (6-4)

Date and Time: November 19, 2023 | 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Preview

LA have won four of their last five games. LeBron James poured in 35 points on the Blazers last game with five boards and nine assists. Anthony Davis had 16 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. While they are surely a force on the defensive end, their three-point shooting, which is bottom-placed in the league, is still a major concern.

As for the Rockets, their turnovers are a major problem. They are sixth in turnover percentage (11.9%) and also have passages of play that see them allow their opponents to get back into the game. With James and Davis on the floor, they will be wary of not allowing the Lakers to close in on a deficit.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups

The hosts might be without the services of LeBron James (calf), who is listed as questionable ahead of the clash on Sunday. Anthony Davis (hip) is probable. The team has ruled out Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino for the game. Gabe Vincent will miss the next slate of games as well. This means their starting five could see D'Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Tari Eason is questionable for the Rockets. Houston will likely stick with the same lineup that played the Denver Nuggets. Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun will take the floor.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

LeBron James has been the best player for LA and comes in with a 24.5 o/u. He is -109 over and -125 under. Anthony Davis follows suit with a 21.5 o/u with -131 over and -104 under.

The Rockets have Jalen Green as their star with an 18.5 o/u. He is -129 over and -109 under ahead of the matchup.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

They may not be the same Houston Rockets team that dropped 60 games last season. The team has the necessary talent but falls short in the experience department. The Purple and Gold have Davis for this game, and he will be the one making the difference for the side this time. This one will likely go LA's way.