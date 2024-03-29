LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The upcoming LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers matchup will conclude their two-game series for the 2023-24 season. Their first game was a high-scoring affair, as both teams' cumulative score reached 295 points, with the Lakers winning 150-145 in the back-and-forth matchup.

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 36 points for the Pacers, while center Myles Turner added 20 points. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith, who were in the starting lineup with Siakam and Turner, also scored double figures, dropping 15 and 13, respectively.

Tyrese Haliburton, who has seemingly struggled since the All-Star break, had a double-double performance with 12 points and 10 assists. The Pacers reserves also had significant contributions, led by T.J. McConnel with 17 points. Doug McDermott (14) and Obi Toppin (11), two other bench players, scored in double figures for Indiana.

The LA Lakers had fewer double-digit scorers, but those that did poured on the points. Anthony Davis tied Siakam's 36 and also grabbed 16 rebounds. LeBron James and Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 apiece, while Austin Reaves scored 25. Rounding out the Lakers' scoring leaders was Taurean Prince, who came off the bench to drop 14.

The most notable absence in the last LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers game was Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers injury reports for Mar. 29

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers are dealing with a lot of injuries, starting with superstar duo LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee), who are both questionable. Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) are all out.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers injury report is much shorter than their foes. Isaiah Wong, who has a two-way contract, is listed as day-to-day with an unspecified ailment.

Meanwhile Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder), is listed as out after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair his torn labrum earlier this month.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth charts for Mar. 29

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Point Guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays Shooting Guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Small Forwards LeBron James* Cam Reddish Power Forwards Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Centers Anthony Davis* Jaxson Hayes Colin Castelton Harry Giles III

Indian Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Point Guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Shooting Guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small Forwards Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker Doug McDermott Power Forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Oscar Tshiebwe

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers key matchups

The LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers have a near-identical record, with LA standing at 41-32 while the Pacers are at 41-33.

However, they are in different places in the playoff race at the moment, with the Lakers being a play-in team in the West, while the Pacers are holding on to the last guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

With a few more games left in both team's schedules, things could still change. As such, both teams can be expected to play their best basketball to prevent a slide in fortunes.

Pascal Siakam and Rui Hachimura should have an interesting matchup at the PF position. Both players can go off for a huge amount of points and could just as easily get into a scoring battle as anyone.

Despite his struggles, Tyrese Haliburton battling D'Angelo Russell at the point guard position should be another matchup to look out for. Both players are capable facilitators with a penchant for scoring, and on paper, they are the perfect matchup.