LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks host the LA Lakers on Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Lakers winning the first in a thriller 123-122.

The Lakers, 39-32, are ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Divison, coming off a 150-145 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, which improved their winning streak to three games.

On the other hand, the Bucks, 46-25, are second in the East and first in the Central Divison. They are coming off a 118-93 dominant win over the OKC Thunder, and a 115-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets at home on Sunday and Thursday, respectively.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee cross-conference matchup between the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will be aired nationally on the TNT network and locally on Spectrum Sports Net for away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Lakers +9 vs. Bucks -8.5

Moneyline: Lakers +333 vs. Bucks -405

Total over and under: Lakers O 232 vs. Bucks U 232.5

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The LA Lakers seem poised for a spot in the play-in round of the Western Conference playoffs, holding a two-and-a-half-game lead over the 10th-place Golden State Warriors and trailing the 8th-place Dallas Mavericks by the same margin.

With a mere 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers appear firmly entrenched in their current position. The Lakers clinched their third consecutive victory on Sunday night, outscoring the Indiana Pacers 150-145 in a thrilling home game. They relied heavily on their dynamic duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James to secure the win, marking the team's highest-scoring performance in 37 years.

Additionally, the Lakers enjoyed a breakout showing from veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who delivered a remarkable 26-point performance, which is his highest scoring output since joining the Lakers.

The Lakers enter this matchup ranked ninth in the NBA in scoring. They currently hold the third spot in field goal shooting and rank ninth in 3-point shooting efficiency.

However, their success in 3-point makes per game places them at the 27th spot in the league. Defensively, the Lakers are positioned 22nd in scoring defense, aiming to bolster their performance on that end. They currently stand 13th in field goal defense and 21st in 3-point shooting defense.

With the victory over OKC, the Milwaukee Bucks advanced to a 45-25 record for the season, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the second spot in the Eastern Conference. They currently hold a three-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, with just 11 games remaining in the regular season.

The game provided a boost for the Bucks, particularly with the standout performance of former All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

Amid his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for over 20 games this season, including 16 consecutive matchups, Middleton showcased his versatility by achieving his second career triple-double. He contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, demonstrating his significant impact on the team's success, notably his chemistry and synergy with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks will aim to even the season series after narrowly losing the initial matchup by a single point earlier this month and have a record of 6-4 in their last 10 games.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and rotations

The Lakers will start D'Angelo Russell at PG, Austin Reaves at SG, LeBron James at SF, Rui Hachimura at PF and Anthony Davis at center.

The Bucks will start Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Anthony Davis plays the whole first quarter and sits at the start of the second, with Jaxson Hayes coming in for him, while Taurean Prince checks in for LeBron James at the end of the first quarter.

AJ Green subs for Malik Beasley at the end of the first quarter and starts the second quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo subs out for Bobby Portis at the mid-period of the first quarter and again at the start of the fourth quarter.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists with 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks. His point prop is set at over/under 30.5 and is favored to go under at -105.

Anthony Davis has averaged 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists with 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks. His steal prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +160.

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists with 0.2 blocks and 1.0 steals. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +250.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks predictions

The Bucks are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines and tie their season series. They are favored with a -8.5 point spread and -405 on the moneyline.

The Lakers are favored to cross the point total mark set at 232, while the Bucks are favored to go under at 232.5.