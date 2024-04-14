LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans play in a potential preview of the seven-eight seed play-in tournament game in Sunday's regular-season finale. Both teams control their own destiny as the Lakers will secure the eighth seed with a win, while the Pelicans will lock in the sixth seed.

Both teams can also hold their positions with a loss. The Lakers will need the Kings and the Warriors to lose, while the Pelicans will want the same result for the Suns against Minnesota. However, the Lakers' scenario in a loss seems unlikely as the Kings and Warriors have easy games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have a more realistic shot to secure the sixth seed despite a loss, as the Suns have a difficult game to tackle. The Timberwolves look to remain second with a win in the standings and keep their hopes of locking the #1 seed alive.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports

The injury reports of both teams are closely monitored ahead of Sunday's crunch contest. The Lakers and Pelicans have been held down in that aspect in the past few seasons. That trend continued for LA this year, while New Orleans escaped it for the better part of the season.

Here's a look at the injury reports ahead of Sunday's pivotal clash:

LA Lakers injury report for Apr. 14

The Lakers have five players on the injury report, without any surprises. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable, while Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Probable Eye Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Back LeBron James Probable Ankle Jarred Vanderbilt Out Foot Christian Wood Out Knee

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Apr. 14

The Pelicans could see Brandon Ingram return, as he is questionable, while Naji Marshall carries the same status. They are the only players on the Pelicans' injury report.

Player Status Injury Brandon Ingram Questionable Knee Naji Marshall Questionable Shoulder

How to watch LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

ESPN will nationally broadcast the LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game. Meanwhile, Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports New Orleans will provide local coverage. Fans outside local areas and the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET at Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans' homecourt.

New Orleans is the favorite to win with a homecourt advantage. However, the Lakers, with their healthy starting lineup, have on nine of its last 10 games. It could be a closely contested matchup, especially with the playoffs and play-in seedings at stake.

The Lakers also hold a 2-1 season-series advantage.