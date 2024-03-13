LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

The LA Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings again after their last week's tussle — this time at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday. This will be the last regular season clash between these two teams with the hosts comprehensively pipping LA three times in as many matchups this season.

Last week, LeBron James' last-minute rally also resulted in aggravating an already existing ankle injury. It wasn't enough as the Kings notched up a 130-120 win at the Crypto.com Arena.

Since then, the Purple and Gold have bounced back with wins against two quality sides, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento have won two of their three games since and come off a dominant 129-94 win over the Bucks.

The Kings have been one of the teams the Lakers have struggled to beat. The likes of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk have been a tough unit to get the better of as LA has been trounced in six of their last seven encounters against the young outfit. Head-to-head, the Lakers still hold a massive 281-169 advantage in their 448 regular season encounters.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The skirmish will tip-off at 10:00 pm ET with ESPN televising the Wednesday matchup. Fans can also catch the game on NBCSCA and Spectrum SportsNet.

Spread: Lakers -1.5 (-112), Kings +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Lakers -115, Kings -105

Total (o/u): Lakers o238.5 (-115), Kings u238.5 (-105)

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings preview

The loss against the Kings was one of the worst losses LA endured this season. They had no answer to Fox and Monk's relentless offense that saw them chalk up 44 and 26 points, respectively. In response, neither D'Angelo Russell nor Austin Reaves had the response to stop the duo.

At the other end, the battle of the bigs between Anthony Davis and Sabonis ended with the latter building a 9-0 streak where he had the better of the potential DPOY candidate. The question leading into the contest is if the visitors can shore up their defense.

The Kings lead the league in defensive rebounding percentage (78.8) compared to LA (15th with 75.9%). Sabonis has been a force on that aspect for the team and his exploits have seen him make his way into the Top 10 MVP contenders.

The Lithuanian has been averaging 20.1 points and 13.5 rebounds this season, and his last five games see him average 22.2 points and 17.6 rebounds. Much depends on how Davis can stop his counterpart on both ends of the floor.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups, substitutions, and rotations

After a two-day break, the Lakers will likely start with their usual lineup of D'Angelo Russell as PG, Austin Reaves at SG, LeBron James at SF, and Rui Hachimura at four at PF. Anthony Davis takes the hardwood at C.

The Kings will field their usual lineup with De'Aaron Fox at PG, Keon Ellis at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Kevin Huerter at PF and Domantas Sabonis at C.

LA has reliable options in Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie who come in as first changes to bolster the defense. The former has still blown hot and cold this season, while Dinwiddie, the hero against the Bucks has leaned heavily on defense for his hometown team. Jaxson Hayes and Max Christie have played their part in the limited minutes they spend on the floor.

Unlike LA, the Kings have potent shooting options and Monk is one of them. The guard has been on a tear this season coming off the bench and gives them the necessary firepower. Davion Mitchell is who the Kings often use to substitute Fox.

The visitors injury report sees Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain), Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain), and Collin Castleton (right wrist fracture) all ruled out of the Wednesday matchup. The Kings will be without Keegan Murray (right ankle sprain) and Sasha Vezenkov (right ankle sprain).

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

For LA, LeBron James is one to watch out for with an o/u of 26.5 (-110 over and -120 under). The veteran is averaging 25.3 points this season. Keep an eye out for a profitable bet on De'Aaron Fox, who is 27.5 (-102/-125).

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings predictions

Expect the Kings to cover their spread, courtesy of their clinical unit when they host LA on Wednesday. They have the personnel, the skillset, and a homecourt advantage. Chalk up a clean sweep for Sacramento.