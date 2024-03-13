LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings clash for the final time this season. The Kings have a chance to sweep the Lakers after going up 3-0 with a 130-120 win on Mar. 6. De' Aaron Fox had 44 points, while Malik Monk had 29. Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists as the Kings bounced back from a 19-point first-quarter deficit.

The Lakers lifted their foot off the gas once the second quarter began. They succumbed to a 44-20 deficit in that stretch, losing the momentum entirely. They hand no answers for the Fox, Monk and Sabonis, who proved too hot to handle for the Anthony Davis-anchored defense.

Darvin Ham also made a key blunder by not inserting his starters back as the Kings embarked on the initial run that swung the momentum in their favor. By the time Ham turned to his starters, it was too late.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for Mar. 13

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have seven players on their injury report. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable, while Anthony Davis (Achilles) is probable. Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent are out with knee injuries.

Cam Reddish is out with an ankle issue, while Colin Castleton has been sidelined with a knee injury. Jarred Vanderbilt is out with a foot issue. Jalen Hood-Schifino will be on G League duty.

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings have Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles and Sasha Vezenkov on their injury report. Murray and Lyles are day-to-day with ankle and knee problems, while Vezenkov is out with an ankle injury.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 13

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will stick to their starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaxson Hayes will be the likely replacements if LeBron and Davis are out.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

The Kings could stick to their usual starting lineup with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Heurter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. If Murray misses this game, Keon Ellis will start in his place.

Point guards D'Aaron Fox Keon Ellis Davion Mitchell Shooting guards Kevin Huerter Malik Monk Chris Duarte Small forwards Harrison Barnes Kessler Edwards Colby Jones Power forwards Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Jalen Slawson Centers Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings key matchups

The Kings have exploited the Lakers' weaknesses with matchup advantage and that's what this game will likely be down to as well.

The Lakers must find a way to contain De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk and one way to do that is having Max Christie guarding at least one of them at all times.

The other is between Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis. Sabonis has Davis' number with nine straight wins against the Lakers center. The better option for the Lakers here would be to go with a two-big lineup with Jaxson Hayes at the five or LeBron James on Sabonis.