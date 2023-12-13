LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips and predictions | December 13, 2023

The LA Lakers head to the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a two-game series, the first of which will mark a back-to-back after their close 127-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite solid performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, LA couldn't get past the short-handed Mavericks. They will now look to bounce back to winning ways when taking on the struggling Spurs on Wednesday (Dec.13).

The Spurs are reeling with a dismal 3-19 record in the West that puts them at the bottom of the table. Despite Victor Wembanyama and the buzz surrounding the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, the team has struggled to grab any bit of momentum. This would be the Lakers game to lose, even if they decide to rest the likes of either James or Davis for the clash.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: LA Lakers (14-10) vs San Antonio Spurs (3-19)

Date and time: December 13, 2023, 8 pm ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

LA was closed out by Luka Doncic for the second time when both teams clashed this season. After winning the marquee IST, LeBron James and Co. were handed their loss upon resuming the regular season. Both James and Davis' participation in the matchup looks uncertain given they have been playing with a calf and groin issue respectively.

The Spurs have only Wembanyama who is averaging 18.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in 30.4 minutes this season. The team is in freefall at the moment and they will be keen to arrest their losing slide. Should LA rest both their stars, the hosts will look to try and grab a win, although the clash is still pretty much a cakewalk on paper for the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups

For the Spurs, it will be Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama who will be the likely starters.

LA will most likely field D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Victor Wembanyama heads into the contest with an o/u of 20.5 (-120 over and -110 under). For LA, Anthony Davis comes in with a +550 to make the first basket.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

Much like last season when they played the Spurs and propped up wins against them to advance in the West, LA has another chance to win two games on the bounce and stay in the top five in the standings. With their roster getting healthier, and their bench showing their versatility in the last few games, the visitors is poised to sweep the series. Take the Purple and Gold for the win.