LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Washington Wizards and LA Lakers round off their season series on Wednesday. The teams produced an enticing contest the last time they faced off in LA on Feb. 29. The Lakers edged ahead with a 134-131 OT win behind Anthony Davis' 40 points and 15 rebounds and LeBron James' 31 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Marvin Bagley III, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole were responsible for keeping the Wizards close. Bagley had 23 points, Kuzma finished with 20, and Poole tallied 34 points off the bench.

The Lakers were in a different spot back then, and it may not be as close of a game as it was in their previous matchup with the Wizards. LA's defense is improving by the day, while the offense remains uber-efficient, with LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura shooting the lights out.

LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report for Apr. 3

The Lakers have multiple players listed day-to-day. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will headline the lengthy injury list with ankle and knee issues. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish (personal) and Gabe Vincent (knee) missed the last game but could return. Christian Wood (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) remain sidelined.

Washington Wizards injury report for Apr. 3

The Wizards also have several on their injury list. Kyle Kuzma (heel), Richaun Holmes (toe), Tyus Jones (back), Landry Shamet (calf) and Marvin Bagley III (knee) are among the players who could be game-time decisions.

Meanwhile, Bilal Coulibaly and Isaiah Livers are out of the season with wrist and hip injuries.

LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards Starting Lineups and Depth Charts Apr. 3

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays Shooting guards Austin Reaves Cam Reddish* Max Christie Small forwards LeBron James* Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis* Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Washington Wizards starting lineup and depth chart

Point guards Tyus Jones* Jared Butler Shooting guards Jordan Poole Landry Shamet* Jonny Davis Small forwards Deni Avdija Corey Kispert Justin Champagnie Power forwards Kyle Kuzma* Patrick Baldwin Jr. Eugene Omuruyi Centers Marvin Bagley III* Richaun Holmes* Tristan Vukcevic

LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards key matchups

The Wizards lack the talent to cause an upset against the Lakers, but they competed in the last game and nearly got the job done.

Washington could use a few matchups to push the Lakers again. Kyle Kuzma will have to take on the challenge of keeping former teammate LeBron James busy on both ends and make the most of the Lakers star playing on the second night of a back-to-back with a banged-up ankle.

Meanwhile, Marvin Bagley III will also have to replicate that against Anthony Davis. Neutralizing the Lakers stars could be the key to Washington's win, as they were the reason behind LA avoiding an upset in the previous matchup.