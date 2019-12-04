Lakers bounce back, Harden scores 50 in Rockets' loss

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways in the NBA, while James Harden's 50 points were not enough for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

In a clash between two Western Conference high-flyers, the Lakers were too good for the Denver Nuggets 105-96.

Anthony Davis' double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds and LeBron James' 25 points and nine assists saw the Lakers bounce back from their loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers are now 18-3 and hold a 2.5-game lead atop the Western Conference.

Harden had 50 points for the Rockets, but they suffered a 135-133 double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

While Harden went 11-of-38 from the field – and 24-of-24 from the free-throw line – Russell Westbrook was seven-of-30 on his way to a triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

In contrast, Bryn Forbes went 10-of-13 to finish with 25 points for San Antonio.

Doncic delivers again

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 18 rebounds in the Mavericks' 118-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jimmy Butler's triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists helped the Miami Heat to a 121-110 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors.

Paul George (25 points) and Montrezl Harrell (26) saw the Los Angeles Clippers past the Portland Trail Blazers 117-97.

Raptors trio struggle

Harden and Westbrook battled for the Rockets, but so did three Raptors. Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet combined to go 12-of-48 from the field in the loss to Miami.

Neat work from Doncic

Doncic's beautiful footwork helped set up a basket against the Pelicans.

