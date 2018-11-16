×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lakers G Rondo to miss 4-5 weeks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    16 Nov 2018, 10:12 IST
Rondo-Rajon-USNews-102818-ftr-getty
Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will be missing in action for about a month.

The Lakers announced the guard underwent surgery after suffering a broken hand and is expected to miss four to five weeks as he recovers.

Rondo fractured his right third metacarpal in the team's 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

He exited with five minutes, 20 seconds left to play after hitting his hand against the floor while trying to steal the ball from Jusuf Nurkic.

Lakers coach Luke Walton was unable to give a clear assessment of the damage but confirmed Rondo would miss "at least a few weeks" after the game.

The injury dampened the victory and LeBron James' milestone as the superstar scored 44 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

"It's tough," James said on Wednesday. "He's one of our captains, one of our leaders. I heard we got great surgeons here in L.A., so get right to it, start his rehab as fast as possible, get going. Next man up. Next man up. I know Rondo hates the fact of what he's going through right now, but we all have to pick him up in his absence."

Rondo, 32, is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 11 games this season.

The Lakers (8-6) are next slated to visit the Orlando Magic (7-8) on Saturday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rondo to miss 'a few weeks' with broken hand
RELATED STORY
Lakers' Rajon Rondo to have surgery on broken right hand
RELATED STORY
Rondo, Paul and Ingram banned after Lakers-Rockets fight
RELATED STORY
Lakers' Rondo denies spitting on Rockets' Paul
RELATED STORY
Rondo, Ingram and Paul exchange punches in Lakers-Rockets...
RELATED STORY
NBA suspends Ingram, Rondo, Paul in Lakers-Rockets dustup
RELATED STORY
Lakers guard Ball tweaks ankle in practice, may miss game...
RELATED STORY
What happened to start the Lakers-Rockets brawl?
RELATED STORY
Anthony accuses Rondo of spitting after Lakers-Rockets brawl
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Preview: Areas of improvement for each Lakers...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us