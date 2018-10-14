×
Lakers? Knicks? Durant will probably stay at Warriors – Nash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    14 Oct 2018, 08:39 IST
KevinDurant-cropped.jpg
NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is likely to stay with the Golden State Warriors despite links to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBA great Steve Nash.

Durant, 30, is set to become a free agent next year and the two-time NBA champion is already rumoured to potentially be joining LeBron James at the Lakers, or heading to the New York Knicks.

While he said anything could happen, Nash – a former Laker – said he felt Durant would probably extend his time with the Warriors.

"I think those are decisions that are impossible to speculate on," he told a news conference.

"I would imagine anything is possible, but at the same time he is really happy at Golden State, so I think it all depends on how the season goes, how healthy he is, how productive he is, how he feels.

"I know Kevin very well. I think a lot comes down to him on how is his life, how is his everyday, not just basketball, if he is happy and content, the environment in Golden State, brand new stadium, living in the area.

"I think it would be strange for me to predict at this point that he would leave. I think he would probably stay, but you never know what happens next year."

Durant has helped the Warriors win back-to-back NBA championships since joining Golden State in 2016.

 
Omnisport
NEWS
