Lakers' LeBron gets resounding ovation in Staples Center bow

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James stepped out onto the Staples Center court as a Los Angeles Lakers player for the first time on Tuesday.

James enjoyed a resounding ovation on his home debut in Los Angeles, where the Lakers lost 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets in their preseason contest.

The three-time NBA champion, who swapped the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers in the offseason, was five-of-six – including a three-pointer – for 13 points, three assists and two steals.

James played 15 first-half minutes before sitting out the second half, just like he did against the Nuggets in San Diego on Sunday.

For the first time in his new home arena:



"16th campaign from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School..." pic.twitter.com/5BeZRF5HAj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2018

Amid the buzz in LA, James posted his first basket at his new home with less than seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

The 33-year-old superstar turned provider for some of his team-mates before providing the adoring crowd with a powerful dunk late in the first period.

Prior to James' Staples Center bow, the veteran said during the morning shootaround: "It's a new beginning, a new start, it's a new excitement for myself."