×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lakers miss season-high 30 three-pointers in loss to Nuggets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Nov 2018, 10:50 IST
LeBron James
LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to shoot at times this season and a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday was a glaring example of their problems.

In a 117-85 defeat, the Lakers shot five of 35 from three-point range. The 30 missed three-pointers is a season high.

LeBron James especially struggled, posting a season-low 14 points on five-of-15 shooting.

But the Nuggets played very well. Six different players scored in double-digits including Malik Beasley, who scored a career-high 20 points off the bench.

Paul Millsap also posted a double-double with 20 points on nine-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers have now lost back-to-back games while Denver have won four in a row.

 

Griffin enormous for Pistons

Pistons forward Blake Griffin had 30 points, five assists and four rebounds in Detroit's 115-108 win over the Knicks. Rookie Allonzo Trier also had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for New York.

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol had 27 points, four rebounds and four assists, but Memphis coughed up a 17-point second-half lead to the Raptors, who won 122-114.

Suns forward T.J. Warren had 25 points and seven rebounds in a 109-104 loss to the Pacers.

 

Burke, Whiteside struggle

Knicks guard Trey Burke has been very up and down this season. Tuesday was a down night as he went one-of-eight shooting while scoring six points and adding zero assists in New York's loss to the Pistons.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside did have 11 points and 10 rebounds but he shot one of seven from the free-throw line in a 115-113 loss to the Hawks.

 

Collison makes Ayton look silly

Pacers guard Darren Collison made Suns rookie Deandre Ayton look silly.

Tuesday's results

Detroit Pistons 115-108 New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks 115-113 Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors 122-114 Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets 117-85 Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers 109-104 Phoenix Suns

 

Magic at Trail Blazers

The Magic (10-11) are still in playoff position in the Eastern Conference but there is a long way to go before the postseason. However, a win over a very good Trail Blazers (12-8) team could give them a confidence boost, at least in the short term.

Omnisport
NEWS
Nuggets roll to biggest win over Lakers with 117-85 romp
RELATED STORY
Nuggets win 117-85 in their biggest rout ever of Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 talking points from the Thunder's loss to...
RELATED STORY
James has triple-double, Lakers hand Nuggets first loss
RELATED STORY
LeBron's triple-double leads Lakers past Nuggets 121-114
RELATED STORY
Lakers' issues continue with blowout loss at home to Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Key takeaways from Lakers loss at home to...
RELATED STORY
Lakers guard Ball sprains ankle
RELATED STORY
LeBron scores 51 in Lakers' win, Warriors fall to Spurs
RELATED STORY
Lyles scores season-high 22 as Nuggets beat Magic, 112-87
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us