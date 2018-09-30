Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lakers star LeBron James impressed with Lonzo Ball's return from surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    30 Sep 2018, 05:02 IST
Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball's recovery from a knee injury has impressed new Los Angeles Lakers team-mate LeBron James.

Lakers guard Ball underwent surgery on a torn left meniscus in July and has been slowly progressing since then, ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Ball might not be starting in the Lakers' preseason opener on Sunday, but his efforts in practice have wowed superstar James.

"I didn't know he was gonna be full go so fast," James said after practice on Saturday.

"He's been going through live drills the last two-and-a-half days. His bounce is there. His speed is there."

"So, I don't even know if he even had surgery," James joked.

Rajon Rondo – another newly acquired Laker – will be starting in Ball's place against the Denver Nuggets. 

"We're gonna be patient," Lakers head coach Walton said about Ball. "No need to rush it right now. We'll put minutes restrictions on him as he starts coming back in the preseason.

"And everything will be, 'How do you feel?' the next day, 'How do you feel?' that night. As long we keep checking those off and he's fine, the minutes restrictions will go up and up until we decide to get rid of it altogether."

While Ball has returned to practice, the Lakers announced they will be without first-round pick Moe Wagner for the entire preseason.  

