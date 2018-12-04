Lakers will be champions before you know it - Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant has no doubt the Los Angeles Lakers will be NBA champions "before you know it".

Only the Boston Celtics can boast more NBA titles that the Lakers' haul of 16, but they were last champions in 2010 and have not reached the playoffs since 2013.

The close-season arrival of basketball powerhouse LeBron James sparked excitement, while the future looks bright with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma among the ranks.

After a rocky 2-5 start to the season, the team are 14-9 and sit fifth in the wide-open Western Conference.

And Lakers legend Bryant is sure great things are on the horizon.

Speaking at the Lakers' 'All-Access' event, Bryant said: "They will figure it out.

"They have talented pieces and [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka has put them in position with incredible flexibility.

"They will figure it out. So, enjoy the journey because we'll be champions before you know it, and then we'll just be laughing at all the Warrior fans who all of the sudden came out of nowhere."

Bryant acknowledged that it is normal for the young squad to feel uneasy but encouraged them to block the outside noise and focus on their individual growth.

"The patience is on all of us. We have to be patient," Bryant added. "But as players, you're never patient with yourself. You're patient with each other, but not with yourself.

"You want to be there now. And you work to be there now with an understanding that it is going to take time. But you want to be there now.

"That's the way that you accelerate growth. They have a lot of potential, man. They'll figure it out."