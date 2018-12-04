×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lakers will be champions before you know it - Kobe Bryant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    04 Dec 2018, 22:37 IST
Bryant-Kobe-USNews-103018-ftr-getty
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant has no doubt the Los Angeles Lakers will be NBA champions "before you know it".

Only the Boston Celtics can boast more NBA titles that the Lakers' haul of 16, but they were last champions in 2010 and have not reached the playoffs since 2013.

The close-season arrival of basketball powerhouse LeBron James sparked excitement, while the future looks bright with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma among the ranks.

After a rocky 2-5 start to the season, the team are 14-9 and sit fifth in the wide-open Western Conference.

And Lakers legend Bryant is sure great things are on the horizon.

Speaking at the Lakers' 'All-Access' event, Bryant said: "They will figure it out.

"They have talented pieces and [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka has put them in position with incredible flexibility. 

"They will figure it out. So, enjoy the journey because we'll be champions before you know it, and then we'll just be laughing at all the Warrior fans who all of the sudden came out of nowhere."

Bryant acknowledged that it is normal for the young squad to feel uneasy but encouraged them to block the outside noise and focus on their individual growth.

Advertisement

"The patience is on all of us. We have to be patient," Bryant added. "But as players, you're never patient with yourself. You're patient with each other, but not with yourself. 

"You want to be there now. And you work to be there now with an understanding that it is going to take time. But you want to be there now. 

"That's the way that you accelerate growth. They have a lot of potential, man. They'll figure it out."

Omnisport
NEWS
6 stories that prove there will never be another Kobe Bryant
RELATED STORY
Why Kobe Bryant may be slightly overrated?
RELATED STORY
NBA Myth Busters - Steve Nash deserved the MVP award in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Playoff Performances of Kobe Bryant
RELATED STORY
5 Legendary performances of Kobe Bryant in NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
5 Harsh Realities about Kobe Bryant
RELATED STORY
8 reasons why Kobe Bryant is the toughest player in NBA...
RELATED STORY
Bryant explains how Lakers could beat Warriors
RELATED STORY
8 Quotes about Kobe Bryant that define his career
RELATED STORY
5 examples of "Mamba Mentality" which made Kobe Bryant great
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us