Lamar Odom says he'll play in China

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 32 // 26 Jul 2018, 22:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom, who retired from the NBA in 2014, announced his return to basketball on Thursday.

In an Instagram post, the 14-season veteran said, in part: "My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play basketball."

Odom hasn't played professionally since being hospitalised in October 2015 after using cocaine and a Viagra-like herbal medication at a Las Vegas-area brothel. He was on life support before regaining full consciousness.

The 38-year-old declared himself "sober now," in a July 2017 piece for The Players Tribune but added that "it's an everyday struggle".

Odom is perhaps best known for his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, a deal the 6ft 10in forward said "basically ended my career and purpose".

After a one-year stint with the Mavericks he returned to the Los Angeles Clippers, where his career started in 1999. Odom played in 961 NBA games over 14 seasons with four teams.

The Chinese Basketball Association has two divisions — the Northern and Southern — with 10 teams in each division. NBA players such as Stephon Marbury, who Odom referenced in his post, have played there.

Free agent Dwyane Wade also reportedly is pondering a three-year offer to play in China.