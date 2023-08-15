Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 15, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will treat WNBA fans to a clash between the two best teams in the league on Tuesday, August 15.
Heading into the contest, the Aces are on a three-game win streak and have only lost once in their last 10 outings.
On a six-game win streak, the Liberty will be entering their contest full of confidence, especially after how they demolished the Aces in their last meeting, running out with a 99-61 victory.
As such, the Aces will be out to get revenge. The Liberty will want to produce a repeat performance to earn a mental advantage over the team they will most likely face in the WNBA Finals.
Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Prediction
Both the Aces and Liberty boast a 9-1 record in their last 10 games and are in exceptional form heading into their contest. As such, it's incredibly difficult to predict who is going to walk away from the game with a victory in hand.
However, Las Vegas is the team that enters the contest being favored with a -7.5 spread making them legitimate favorites for their upcoming contest. Nevertheless, counting the Liberty out could be a costly mistake, as they are clearly the primary threat to the Aces' throne at the top of the league.
Las Vegas Aces roster
New York Liberty roster
New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, Sling TV, and the WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch
Heading into the contest against the Liberty, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum will be the primary offensive threats, as they have been all season. Wilson is entering the contest following a 21-point 9-rebound outing in her last game, while Young hit 17 points and grabbed 6 boards.
The Aces trio will be hoping to continue their good run of form on Tuesday night in the hopes of earning a revenge win over the Liberty.
For the Liberty, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones will all be hoping to continue their impressive seasons by helping their team record a second straight win against the reigning champions.
