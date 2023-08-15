Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 15, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will treat WNBA fans to a clash between the two best teams in the league on Tuesday, August 15.

Heading into the contest, the Aces are on a three-game win streak and have only lost once in their last 10 outings.

On a six-game win streak, the Liberty will be entering their contest full of confidence, especially after how they demolished the Aces in their last meeting, running out with a 99-61 victory.

As such, the Aces will be out to get revenge. The Liberty will want to produce a repeat performance to earn a mental advantage over the team they will most likely face in the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Prediction

Both the Aces and Liberty boast a 9-1 record in their last 10 games and are in exceptional form heading into their contest. As such, it's incredibly difficult to predict who is going to walk away from the game with a victory in hand.

However, Las Vegas is the team that enters the contest being favored with a -7.5 spread making them legitimate favorites for their upcoming contest. Nevertheless, counting the Liberty out could be a costly mistake, as they are clearly the primary threat to the Aces' throne at the top of the league.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, Sling TV, and the WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

Heading into the contest against the Liberty, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum will be the primary offensive threats, as they have been all season. Wilson is entering the contest following a 21-point 9-rebound outing in her last game, while Young hit 17 points and grabbed 6 boards.

The Aces trio will be hoping to continue their good run of form on Tuesday night in the hopes of earning a revenge win over the Liberty.

For the Liberty, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones will all be hoping to continue their impressive seasons by helping their team record a second straight win against the reigning champions.

