Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 15, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 15, 2023 11:02 GMT
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces, WNBA Preview

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will treat WNBA fans to a clash between the two best teams in the league on Tuesday, August 15.

Heading into the contest, the Aces are on a three-game win streak and have only lost once in their last 10 outings.

On a six-game win streak, the Liberty will be entering their contest full of confidence, especially after how they demolished the Aces in their last meeting, running out with a 99-61 victory.

As such, the Aces will be out to get revenge. The Liberty will want to produce a repeat performance to earn a mental advantage over the team they will most likely face in the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Prediction

Both the Aces and Liberty boast a 9-1 record in their last 10 games and are in exceptional form heading into their contest. As such, it's incredibly difficult to predict who is going to walk away from the game with a victory in hand.

However, Las Vegas is the team that enters the contest being favored with a -7.5 spread making them legitimate favorites for their upcoming contest. Nevertheless, counting the Liberty out could be a costly mistake, as they are clearly the primary threat to the Aces' throne at the top of the league.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, Sling TV, and the WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

Heading into the contest against the Liberty, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum will be the primary offensive threats, as they have been all season. Wilson is entering the contest following a 21-point 9-rebound outing in her last game, while Young hit 17 points and grabbed 6 boards.

The Aces trio will be hoping to continue their good run of form on Tuesday night in the hopes of earning a revenge win over the Liberty.

For the Liberty, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones will all be hoping to continue their impressive seasons by helping their team record a second straight win against the reigning champions.

