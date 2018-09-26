Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LeBron focusing on patience after first Lakers practice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    26 Sep 2018, 07:49 IST
LeBron-James-092418-usnews-getty-ftr
LeBron James

The LeBron James era has begun in Los Angeles, and the Lakers' newest star is bringing a familiar approach to the young squad.

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, is preparing for his first season with the Lakers.

The 33-year-old said he would need time to see just how he could help his team-mates.

"I got to bring in the approach I get from home," James said. "When you have three kids, you have to be patient. I'm not calling these guys kids; they're young men here, and some of these men have families as well. But you learn that you have to be patient and you have to gauge everyone individually very different to get the most out of them.

"Every day will be a better learning tool for me to see the ways I can get the most out of each and every one of these guys."

The first of the team's two-a-day sessions was missing Lonzo Ball, who is entering his second year with the Lakers. Ball is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Rajon Rondo, who will be starting in Ball's place, will also be counted on to lead the young Lakers. He is also relying on a bit of patience, something he admits is new for him.

"I'm not a patient guy either, but a couple weeks back, I went to church and the focus was patience, so I'm working on it," Rondo said.

"It's something I always continue to work on. Some people say it's why Magic [Johnson] didn't really like coaching, because guys didn't catch up as quickly as he wanted to, and get over the process. But growing into this league, 32 years now, it's part of the game."

