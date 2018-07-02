LeBron James agrees to four-year deal with Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James

LeBron James has agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Klutch Sports Group.

The 33-year-old superstar announced via his agency he has agreed to a $154million contract with the Lakers.

James will not comment further on his decision to join the Lakers, according to a report from ESPN.

James averaged 27.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He upped those numbers to 34 points and 9.1 rebounds during Cleveland's run to the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers are reportedly hoping to acquire another star or two to play alongside James. They are pursuing a potential trade for Kawhi Leonard and have spoken with free agent center DeMarcus Cousins, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles had been hoping to sign Paul George. But, he agreed to a new contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder when free agency began.

The Lakers finished 2017-18 with a 35-47 record and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season.

James, a 14-time All-Star and four-time MVP, spent the first seven years of his career with Cleveland before he signed with the Miami Heat as a free agent prior to 2010-11. He played in Miami for four seasons and won two championships before he re-signed with the Cavaliers in July 2014.

Cleveland have advanced to the last four NBA Finals since James returned and they won the title in 2016.