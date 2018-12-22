LeBron James gets triple-double, Lakers top Pelicans 112-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-104 on Friday night.

James got his third triple-double with the Lakers and No. 76 for his career, helping Los Angeles to its sixth consecutive home win. Kyle Kuzma had 23 points, and Ivica Zubac set season highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 20 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight game. Julius Randle had 21 points in his first game against the Lakers at Staples Center, and Jrue Holiday had 18 points and 10 assists.

Davis and James shared the court for the first time since James recently declared in an interview with ESPN that it would be "amazing" if the Lakers traded for the Pelicans' biggest star. James' comments prompted allegations of tampering.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said before the game that Davis will not be traded to the Lakers or anywhere else as long as he remains under contract to the Pelicans.

All five Lakers starters scored in double figures, with Brandon Ingram getting 18 points after missing seven games because of a sprained left ankle. Rajon Rondo had eight points and nine assists off the bench after missing 17 games because of surgery on his right hand.

Kuzma and Lonzo Ball hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to put the Lakers up 107-98 with 6:13 to play, and Los Angeles held on after losing its previous two games.

The Lakers led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but Holiday hit a 3 with one second left to cut the Pelicans' deficit to 94-88 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Davis had a bandage placed on his left pinkie finger during the first quarter and appeared to be trying to shake out the injury as the game went on. ... New Orleans committed 13 turnovers leading to 20 points for Los Angeles. The Pelicans got 11 points off 13 Lakers turnovers. ... Nikola Mirotic missed his fourth straight game because of an ankle injury.

Lakers: James had seven assists in the first quarter, his most in any quarter since joining the Lakers. ... Zubac got the start with JaVale McGee out because of illness and scored eight of the Lakers' first 16 points. McGee missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Sacramento on Sunday.

Lakers: Host Memphis on Sunday.