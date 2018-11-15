LeBron James into top five NBA scorers: Five quotes from league legends on his greatness

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 40 // 15 Nov 2018, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

LeBron James moved into the top five on the NBA's all-time scoring list, starring for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old superstar passed Wilt Chamberlain when he scored his 31,420th career point in the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here are five quotes from NBA legends discussing James' greatness throughout his career.

All-time NBA leading scorer and six-time champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in May 2018: "LeBron is one of the best players now and his intelligent combination of team leadership, brawny lay-ups, dominating rebounding and surgical passing is elevating the game to its next level. Just as Michael Jordan, Jerry West, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and others did."

LEBRON JAMES AND-1 TO MOVE UP TO 5TH ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST! #LakeShow 121#RipCity 111



WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/etnRvrGj1S — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2018

Twelve-time All-Star Oscar Robertson in July 2016: "No one has ever before seen a player quite like LeBron. He's a five-tool player, fundamentally sound and able to do practically anything on the court. As the NBA continues to evolve, I think he is the model other players ought to emulate … I also admire him for continuing to improve his command of the game and his basketball IQ, year after year, instead of coasting on his athleticism."

Lakers president and five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson in September 2018: "It's just beautiful to watch him play. It's just fun how he rallies everybody. He's like a magnet and everybody, it's just beautiful to see him think three or four plays ahead. … When you play with someone great every day, that makes you better."

Mavericks star and seventh all-time NBA scorer Dirk Nowitzki in November 2018: "Some of the guys were already calling me 'Seven' last season because of the pace LeBron was on. He's one of the all-time greats. If he doesn't slow down, like I said before, he's going to end up one or two. I'm probably going to tell him when I see him that I'm going to try to catch him, but I'm not sure that's going to happen."

Two-time NBA champion and 1990 Finals MVP Isiah Thomas in June 2018: "He's been able to dominate this era, going to the Finals for nine of the 15 years. In my lifetime, I've never seen this. And I've played against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, played against Michael Jordan. I don't think any of us have ever seen anything like what we're witnessing."