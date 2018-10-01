LeBron James makes Los Angeles Lakers debut

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

LeBron James made his first appearance for the Los Angeles Lakers, albeit in preseason against the Denver Nuggets.

After swapping the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers in the offseason, three-time NBA champion James stepped out in the iconic LA jersey on Sunday.

A sell-out crowd of 13,565 fans watched superstar James play 15 first-half minutes in San Diego, where the Lakers lost 124-107 to the Nuggets.

James posted nine points, three rebounds and as many assists before sitting out the second half.

The 33-year-old showed glimpses of what he is going to bring to Los Angeles – a pair of plays enough to excite the Lakers faithful.

James produced a no-look wraparound pass that set up Brandon Ingram for a dunk and he was at it again less than a minute later, nailing a three-pointer with just over nine minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Looks pretty good, huh? pic.twitter.com/pkyprIJYlA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2018

The Lakers will face the Nuggets again on Tuesday, this time at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.