LeBron James, Michael Jordan and more: 5 NBA players who have their own alcohol brands

NBA stars are no longer held back or limited to the roles they perform on the court. The conventional days of athletes just playing for their franchises and merely earning a paycheck are long gone.

In the modern era of the NBA, stars have realized just how pivotal it is to secure their future once their playing days are done. As such, a great many of them have invested their earnings in diverse fields.

The most common theme to have emerged in relation to investments and portfolios in recent times seems to be getting involved in the liquor industry.

Now, we look at some of the biggest stars who have successfully gone on to launch their own brands of alcohol.

NBA stars and their liquor collaboration

#1: LeBron James: Lobos Tequilla

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players ever, having scored the second-most points of any player in history. He’s been the MVP four times and led the Miami Heat to two titles and the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers to one apiece.

James’ business interests include television series production and deals with Nike, Coca-Cola and Verizon. He extended his business portfolio by investing in Lobos Tequila in 2020.

#2: Michael Jordan: Cincoro Tequila

Michael Jordan is on the short list of the greatest basketball players of all time. After winning an NCAA basketball championship, “Air Jordan” shifted to the NBA and won the league scoring title a record 10 times, including seven consecutive years. He also racked up five six titles.

Now the majority owner of the Carolina Hornets, he jumped into the tequila business with four other owners to create a super-premium brand called Cincoro Tequila. “Cincoro” is a portmanteau of the Spanish words, “cinco” and “oro” – meaning “five” and “gold.”

#3: Yao Ming: Yao Family Wines

Yao Ming became the first Chinese-born player to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Yao made eight All-Star teams, averaged 19.0 points and 9.2 rebounds and was named to the All-NBA team five times. After he retired, Yao opened his Napa Valley winery. It has created cabernets, and its reserve was lauded by The Wine Advocate.

#4: Scottie Pippen: Digits Bourbon

Scottie Pippen played 17 seasons and was a small forward on the Chicago Bulls, helping them win six titles. Digits Bourbon – with the image of Pipen’s hand on the bottle – is a collaboration between Pippen and Savage & Cooke Distillery, which is owned by Napa Valley winemaker Dave Phinney. The mature bourbon, aged for five years, is bottled at 92 proof.

#5: Dwayne Wade: Wade Cellars

Dwyane Wade spent most of his 16-year career with the Miami Heat, winning three NBA championships and was a 13-time All-Star.

Wade Cellars is a partnership between Wade and the noted winemaking Pahlmeyer family created in 2014. The stated mission of Wade Cellars is that it “strives to make the wine industry more inclusive to people of all backgrounds, consciously growing production and creating opportunities for access and education for all those who choose to indulge in this affordable luxury.”

