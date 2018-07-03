LeBron James to the Lakers: Crunching the career numbers

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James during the NBA Finals

LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker for a variety of reasons, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are left to ponder what is next.

In a career full of personal and team highlights, James now begins the next chapter in Los Angeles.

With that in mind, courtesy of Opta, here are some numbers about LeBron in the context of the Lakers and James' current place in the NBA pantheon.

- James has played 29 career regular-season games at the Staples Center, putting up averages of 27.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He has hit 47.9 per cent of his field goals (32.8 per cent of his three-point attempts) and 67.3 per cent of his free throws.

- His career numbers against the Pacific Division (including the Lakers) look very similar: 26.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 143 career games.

- In 2017-18, James tied a career high by averaging 8.6 rebounds per game and set a new career high in assists (9.1). In doing so, he joined Magic Johnson as the only players 6-8 or taller to average 9.0+ assists per game in a season.

- Last season marked the 14th time James was named to an All-NBA team, and the 12th time he was named First Team All-NBA. Only Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan (all 15) have more All-NBA team appearances, and no player has more First Team All-NBA appearances.

- James finished with six 30-point triple-doubles in 2017-18, his most in a single season. The Lakers had just one triple-double in 2017-18 and have not had a player record a 30-point triple-double since Kobe Bryant in November 2014.

- James earned the 2018 NBA All-Star Game MVP award for his 29-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist performance to lead Team LeBron to a 148-145 win over Team Stephen, James' third career All-Star Game MVP award. Only Bryant and Bob Pettit (four each) have more.