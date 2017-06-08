LeBron lauds unrivalled Warriors firepower

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 3-0 down in the NBA Finals against a Golden State Warriors side seeking to go 16-0 in the playoffs.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 15:52 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James

LeBron James hailed the Golden State Warriors' unrivalled "firepower" after his Cleveland Cavaliers side fell to a 118-113 loss in game three of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are closing in on an unprecedented 16-0 playoff record, but they have cause to be wary after the Cavs became the first side to come from 3-1 down to steal last year's title from their grasp.

However, James – who contributed 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on Wednesday – is under no illusion as to the scale of the task facing his team when they meet again at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday.

"I said after we won the Eastern Conference Finals that we're getting ready for a juggernaut," he said.

"Obviously it's a dramatic situation to be in, but it is what it is and we got to get ready for Game 4."

"It's probably the most firepower I've played in my career. I've played against some great teams, but I don't think any other team has had this type of firepower.

"Even when you're playing well, you've got to play like A plus plus, because they're going to make runs, they're going to make shots and they've got guys who are going to make plays.

