×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

LeBron leads Lakers to 3rd win in 4, 114-110 over Wolves

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    08 Nov 2018, 11:40 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Kyle Kuzma scored six of his 21 points in the final minutes of the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Josh Hart scored 21 points and Brandon Ingram added 20 for the Lakers, who avenged a loss at Minnesota nine days earlier with a tenacious finish at Staples Center.

Kuzma's fourth 3-pointer put the Lakers up 111-104 with 1:51 to play for their biggest lead of the night. Derrick Rose promptly hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Wolves, trimming the lead to one with 1:06 left.

Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 9.5 seconds left after two huge offensive rebounds by Tyson Chandler, who had nine boards in an auspicious Lakers debut. Rose missed a 3 under heavy defensive pressure from Chandler, and Hart hit two free throws to seal it.

Rose scored 31 points and Jimmy Butler added 24 for the Timberwolves, who dropped to 0-7 on the road this season with their fourth consecutive loss overall. Minnesota had won five straight over the Lakers.

James fell just shy of his 75th triple-double, but scored nine points in the fourth quarter.

Chandler signed with his hometown team on Tuesday, shortly after the 18-year veteran big man reached a buyout agreement with Phoenix. He immediately provided defense, rebounding and hard picks — all areas of need for the Lakers — while playing a surprising 23 minutes.

Minnesota came out in an offensive groove during its second straight game at Staples Center following Monday's loss to the Clippers.

All five Wolves starters reached double figures in the first half while hitting 66 percent of their shots. Rose and Wiggins hit three 3-pointers apiece and all five starters contributed to an 11-for-17 performance beyond the arc, tying the franchise record for 3s in a first half.

But the Lakers didn't get humiliated in the first quarter, as they did last Sunday in their loss to Toronto. Hart hit four 3-pointers in the first half, and Kuzma hit a buzzer-beating 3 to limit Minnesota's lead to 67-65.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Butler converted a four-point play to tie it at 94 with 7:44 to play. ... Coach Tom Thibodeau used the same starting lineup from Monday's loss to the Clippers.

Lakers: Chandler grew up in several parts of California before moving to Compton, where he starred at Dominguez High School and became the No. 2 pick in the 2001 NBA draft. ... JaVale McGee had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Lakers: At the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
LeBron James defends Luke Walton amid Lakers speculation
RELATED STORY
Tales of woe for LeBron and Lakers so far
RELATED STORY
Is the LeBron-to-Lakers trade the final nail in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why LeBron James & The Lakers Will Make the...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest players in Los Angeles Lakers' franchise history
RELATED STORY
Can LeBron James Emulate Kobe Bryant's Impact at LA Lakers!?
RELATED STORY
'It feels great' - LeBron revels in first Lakers win
RELATED STORY
LeBron James warns Lakers to ignore 'outside noise' after...
RELATED STORY
Wolves hold out Butler vs. Jazz for 'precautionary rest'
RELATED STORY
James' free throw gives Lakers 114-113 win over Mavericks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us