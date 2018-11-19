×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

LeBron made 51 points 'look easy', says Walton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    19 Nov 2018, 13:10 IST
LeBronJames - cropped
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

LeBron James made his 51-point haul against the Miami Heat look easy, according to Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton.

On his return to Miami, where he won two NBA championships, James had 51 points and eight rebounds in the Lakers' 113-97 win over the Heat on Sunday.

James moved past Allen Iverson and into outright sixth for the most 50-point games with the 12th of his career.

Walton hailed the 33-year-old's performance and said James was in such good form, he made it look simple.

"When players are as good as LeBron and they're having a night, things just look easy for them," Walton said, via NBA.com.

"It's not easy, but they make it look that easy because they're that good."

The win was the Lakers' seventh in their past nine games as they improved to 9-7 after a slow start to the season.

James was happy with his performance, which included making six of eight from three-point range.

"I put a lot of work into my craft. I've been shooting a lot of threes, a lot of mid-range, a lot of free throws," he said.

"I'm just trying to get my timing back, so it's good to see when the work pays off."

Omnisport
NEWS
Walton salutes LeBron after he surpasses Chamberlain
RELATED STORY
LeBron James scores 51 points, Lakers beat Heat
RELATED STORY
LeBron James defends Luke Walton amid Lakers speculation
RELATED STORY
LeBron James scores 51 points, Lakers roll past Heat 113-97
RELATED STORY
Even in Year 16, LeBron James refusing to slow down
RELATED STORY
LeBron scores 51 in Lakers' win, Warriors fall to Spurs
RELATED STORY
Lakers looked tired, says under-fire Walton
RELATED STORY
Walton frustrated by Lakers' slow start
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup: 16th July - LeBron James meets with...
RELATED STORY
LeBron tells Lakers coach Walton: I'm always fresh!
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us