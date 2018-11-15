LeBron moves into fifth on scoring list, 76ers fall in Butler's debut

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James reached another milestone in the NBA as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

James scored 44 points on 13-of-19 shooting while adding 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

But it was what he did with his 39th point that mattered.

With an and-one in the fourth quarter, James scored the 31,420th point of his career, passing Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the all-time scoring list.

LEBRON JAMES AND-1 TO MOVE UP TO 5TH ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST! #LakeShow 121#RipCity 111



WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/etnRvrGj1S — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2018

Jimmy Butler is a very good player, he just was not good enough to prevent the 76ers from losing in his debut with the team.

Philadelphia fell to the Magic 111-106 as they blew an 11-point lead at the end of the third quarter in the loss. Orlando went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter which, according to ESPN, is the second largest unanswered run by a team this season.

Butler finished with 14 points on six-of-12 shooting in the loss and just six points after the first quarter. Joel Embiid tallied his first career triple-double in the game, but he had just 19 points on six-of-20 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, the Timberwolves moved to 2-0 since Butler was traded to the 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds in the first half alone as Minnesota took down the Pelicans 107-100. He finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

E'Twaun Moore had a game-high 31 points on 13-of-23 shooting in the loss for the Pelicans.

George gigantic for Thunder

Thunder forward Paul George scored 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 128-103 win over the Knicks.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists, but Marc Gasol finished with 29 points and five rebounds while going six for 12 from three-point range in the Grizzlies' 116-113 win over Milwaukee.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Detroit got new head coach Dwane Casey some revenge over the Raptors in a 106-104 win. It was Casey's first matchup against the team that fired him this offseason.

It was Reggie Bullock, though, who made Casey's day with a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Crowder poor for Jazz

Jazz forward Jae Crowder went two-of-12 shooting, including one of nine from three-point range, in a lopsided 118-68 loss to the Mavericks.

McGruder delivers for Heat

Heat guard Rodney McGruder looked like a young Dwyane Wade a miraculous layup. Miami defeated the Nets 120-107.

Wednesday's results

Orlando Magic 111-106 Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards 119-95 Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics 111-82 Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat 120-107 Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons 106-104 Toronto Raptors

Memphis Grizzlies 116-113 Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder 128-103 New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks 118-68 Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns 116-96 San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers 126-117 Portland Trail Blazers

Warriors at Rockets

It is a rematch of the Western Conference finals from last season and both teams come in with odd situations. Stephen Curry is out for Golden State (12-3) while Draymond Green will presumably be back from suspension after he got into it with Kevin Durant in a loss to the Clippers on Monday. The Rockets (6-7), meanwhile, are still trying to find their footing this season, but they do come into the game having won five of their last seven games.