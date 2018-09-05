LeBron on Kaepernick ad: I stand with anyone who believes in change

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 46 // 05 Sep 2018, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James is the latest professional athlete to show support for Nike following the controversial advertising campaign with Colin Kaepernick.

Nike this week unveiled the latest 'Just Do It' campaign with former San Francisco 49ers star Kaepernick, with one image reading: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Kaepernick, 30, has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, following a season in which he was both praised and criticised for kneeling during the national anthem in protest at police brutality and racial injustice.

And while this latest campaign has prompted a mixed response, with president Donald Trump critical, Los Angeles Lakers forward James is firmly on Kaepernick's side.

Having been honoured at a fashion show on Tuesday, Nike athlete James said: "I stand with Nike, all day, every day. I stand with anyone who believes in change."

James also uploaded the striking campaign image to his Instagram page.

Just.Do.It @kaepernick7 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 3, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday saying the issues raised by Kaepernick "deserve our attention and action".

Last November, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he alleged that the league and franchise owners colluded to keep him from signing with another team. An NFL request to dismiss the case was denied last month.