LeBron on playing with son Bronny in the NBA: Not with the way my body feels post-game!

LeBron James joked he was not confident his body would be able to hold up to the demands of the NBA long enough for him to play at the same time as his son Bronny.

Bronny, 15, led Sierra Canyon to a 59-56 victory over his father's former high school St Vincent-St Mary on Saturday, with LeBron in attendance for the game in his home state of Ohio.

The four-time NBA MVP was pictured bouncing up and down courtside after his son stole the ball and laid in a go-ahead basket in the final minute.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, LeBron was asked if he had thought about playing in the league at the same time as Bronny.

The 34-year-old said: "The way my body feels right now post-game, no, absolutely not. Through the grace of God and the grace of health, we will see what happens.

"But at the end of the day, it's not promised my son can make it to this level. We don't even discuss that.

"We live every day by every day and [think about] how he can continue to be a great team-mate, be a positive role model to his little brother and little sister and, when he leaves the house, continue to hold the James last name with the utmost respect.

"Because it's not just about him – and when I leave the house, it's not just about me – it's about our family and what we've created.

"Being in the NBA is extra credit as far as life [goes]. If you're able to make it, you don't ever take it for granted. This is all cool and well and dandy, but there's so much more to life especially when you're raising a family."

On his trip to Columbus, he added: "It was my son's eighth high school game and the first I was able to be at live, so to have all the family… all my friends and people I grew up with in my home town were all there. My mentor and father figure coach Dru Joyce was on the other side coaching St Vincent-St Mary.

"It was a surreal moment, not only for myself but my family and friends were talking about it as well, how things have come full circle.

"Seeing my son out playing in our home state versus my alma mater, playing in front of our family and friends, everyone was telling me it was like I was back in high school all over again watching my son. It was one of the greatest moments in my life so far."

LeBron had 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks as the Lakers extended their winning run to seven games against the Hawks.

The 34-year-old was clearly enjoying himself in the second quarter, pretending to block a shot by team-mate Rajon Rondo and teeing up Dwight Howard for a dunk with a pass between his own legs.

"He was spectacular, he had some all-time clips," said head coach Frank Vogel. "He was terrific, he was a huge part of the win."