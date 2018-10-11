×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LeBron playing for Lakers 'pretty fun' for fans – Durant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    11 Oct 2018, 03:26 IST
lebronjames - cropped
LeBron James makes is LA Lakers debut

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant does not believe it will be strange seeing LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, describing the superstar's move as "cool" and fun" for supporters.

James joined the Lakers on a four-year, $153.3million deal after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals last season.

The three-time NBA champion and Cleveland fell short against Durant's Warriors.

James will clash with Durant and the Warriors twice this week, starting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Durant discussed James' decision to sign with Los Angeles prior to the midweek preseason game.

"I just look at the player more so than anything," Durant told ESPN. "No matter what jersey these guys put on they're the same player, same feel for their game.

"It's pretty cool for Lakers fans and West Coast fans to see LeBron out here on the west side. Deep culture of basketball here, especially in LA, up and down the coast. So pretty fun as a fan."

James has featured in three preseason games for the Lakers, recording nine and 13 points against the Denver Nuggets, and 18 in the win over the Sacramento Kings.

Omnisport
NEWS
Why we should stop taking LeBron James for granted
RELATED STORY
Warriors guard Thompson says LeBron signing with Lakers...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 1st July - LeBron James signs...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from LeBron James' first Lakers game
RELATED STORY
Why the Lakers should not trade for Kawhi this season
RELATED STORY
LeBron James makes Los Angeles Lakers debut
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the...
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why the Lakers are more than just LeBron James
RELATED STORY
Can LeBron James Emulate Kobe Bryant's Impact at LA Lakers!?
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Schedule: 5 marquee Lakers games to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us