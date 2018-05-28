LeBron's game-seven showing his best ever, insists Lue

LeBron James has had many memorable games, but his showing in the Cavaliers' game-seven win over the Celtics was his best says Tyronn Lue.

LeBron James celebrates with Jeff Green

Tyronn Lue labelled LeBron James' stunning performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers' game-seven victory over the Boston Celtics as the best of his legendary career.

James finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks as the Cavaliers triumphed 87-79 in the Eastern Conference decider to secure a place in the NBA Finals.

It marks an incredible eighth successive season that the 33-year-old will play in the Finals, and Cleveland coach Lue was full of praise for the 14-time All-Star.

"The best," is how Lue responded when asked where James' performance ranked on his all-time list.

He added: "He's had a lot of gaudy games, but I just think game seven, in Boston, all the circumstances that surround Boston, the history behind Boston, playing a team that's very well-coached, a good, young team that's undefeated in the playoffs at home, to come on the road where all the games have been lopsided, both home teams have pretty much been in great shape at home, to come here in a hostile environment, game seven, Eastern Conference Finals, this and game seven of the NBA Finals in 2016, right there."

Lue added that James - who played all 48 minutes of game seven and scored 12 points in the final quarter - thrives on being written off.

"It sells. You know, TV [say] every day and no way he can win, no way he can do this and that, and for some reason the negative press on the Cavs sells, so they've got to keep doing it," he added.