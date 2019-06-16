LeBron's Lakers land Anthony Davis in Pelicans trade – reports

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 16 Jun 2019, 04:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly landed Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to ESPN, the Lakers have acquired All-Star center Davis from the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round NBA draft picks – including this year's fourth selection.

The Pelicans endured a season filled with speculation around Davis' future after the big man requested a trade in January.

A reported possible deal with the Lakers was not agreed before the deadline.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

New Orleans executive vice-president David Griffin said he was confident of keeping Davis after the Pelicans secured the first pick in the upcoming draft.

However, Davis – who had no intention of signing a new deal with the Pelicans – is set to team up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

The Boston Celtics were also reportedly interested in Davis but could not strike a deal with the Pelicans.