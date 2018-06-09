Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LeBron says he played last three Finals games with hand injury, undecided on future

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James lifted the lid on a serious hand injury sustained in game one of the NBA Finals.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 11:01 IST
57
LeBronJames-cropped
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James following the NBA Finals

LeBron James revealed he "pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand" after the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

James suffered his sixth Finals defeat following the Cavaliers' 108-85 game-four loss to reigning champions the Warriors in Cleveland on Friday.

The Cavaliers were outclassed on home court at Quicken Loans Arena and reports immediately emerged of a serious hand injury to James, who reportedly punched a blackboard after Cleveland's dramatic game-one defeat.

James – a three-time NBA champion – scored 51 points but the Cavaliers suffered a 124-114 overtime loss following a bizarre brain fade from team-mate J.R. Smith, who dribbled the ball out in regulation after collecting the offensive rebound with the scores tied.

"Self-inflicted ... after game one," James told reporters after finishing with 23 points. "Very emotional ... the way we played, the calls that were made, I had emotions that the game was taken away from us.

"Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand."

James received a heartfelt standing ovation as he left the game-four blowout early to allow the Cleveland crowd to say goodbye, potentially.

The 33-year-old is tipped to enter free agency during the off-season – with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets possible destinations – and he came out of the clash four minutes from the end to chants of "MVP! MVP!".

Asked about his future post-match, James – who returned to the Cavaliers in 2014 and delivered a championship in 2016 – insisted his decision will revolve around his family.

"The one thing that I've always done is obviously consider my family," the four-time MVP said.

"Especially where my boys are at this point of their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago.

"Teenage boy, pre-teen and a little girl that wasn't around last time as well.

"So I'll sit down and consider everything. My family is a huge part of whatever I decide to do."

Cavaliers owner says focus on Finals, not LeBron James’...
RELATED STORY
5 highest scoring games in NBA Finals history
RELATED STORY
The 10 very best games played by Playoff LeBron
RELATED STORY
10 things that have changed since LeBron James last...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James' 5 BEST Teammates Ever
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as LeBron makes his 8th straight NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Cavs' LeBron James played all 82 NBA games for first time
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best NBA Finals series of all time
RELATED STORY
10 Harsh realities about LeBron James
RELATED STORY
LeBron reaching eight straight Finals is ridiculous and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us