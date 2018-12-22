×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LeBron says NFL owners are 'old white men' with 'slave mentality'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    22 Dec 2018, 11:28 IST
lebronjames - cropped
Deadly at finding the basket, could LeBron James throw an American football as well?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made some poignant comments about NFL owners on Friday.

James, 33, blasted owners for their approach in the NFL, saying they were inflexible.

"In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality," James said on his show, The Shop, via the Washington Post.

"And it's like, 'This is my team. You do what the f*** I tell y'all to do. Or we get rid of y'all.'"

James' show, The Shop, features the four-time MVP alongside other athletes and influential people from across the nation.

Friday's episode featured James' friend and business partner Maverick Carter, rapper and actor Ice Cube and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

The Lakers star has started to speak more on social issues in recent years and has been outspoken about injustices he has seen in the United States and in other sports. He had comments in particular on USA president Donald Trump's stance against NFL players taking a knee.

The four-time MVP went on to say he appreciates NBA commissioner Adam Silver for how he not only runs the league, but how he interacts with the players.

"I'm so appreciative in our league of our commissioner," James said.

Advertisement

"He doesn't mind us having ... a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn't even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out.

"As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he's absolutely okay with it."

Omnisport
NEWS
5 Most memorable dunks of LeBron James' career
RELATED STORY
10 Interesting facts about LeBron James you might not know
RELATED STORY
LeBron on Kaepernick ad: I stand with anyone who believes...
RELATED STORY
NBA: LeBron James' 5 Greatest dunks
RELATED STORY
LeBron James vs Kevin Durant: A complete comparison
RELATED STORY
LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant: A Complete Comparison
RELATED STORY
Why we should stop taking LeBron James for granted
RELATED STORY
NBA Myth busters - LeBron James is not clutch
RELATED STORY
LeBron James: The greatest of this generation
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Players that are likely to leave the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us