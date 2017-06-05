LeBron wants 'much better' from Cavs in Finals

LeBron James said the Cleveland Cavaliers simply had to improve in the NBA Finals.

05 Jun 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James insists his team cannot make drastic changes despite falling 2-0 behind in the NBA Finals.

A 132-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors in game two at Oracle Arena on Sunday saw the Cavs left with work to do.

James, who had a triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, said his team simply had to improve, but without making dramatic alterations.

"We're going to go home, watch the film, see ways we can be better," he said.

"[We'll] do things – I don't want to say differently because you work so hard to this point to get to this point, but maybe make a couple of changes to see if we can be a lot better defensively and offensively.

"For the most part, with the game plan that we have, we tried to execute it as close as possible.

"We were much more physical than we were in game one. We forced them into 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we've got to be much better."

James' performance saw him tie Magic Johnson for most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA Finals with eight.

But the three-time NBA champion said thinking about that feat would have to wait, as the Cavs look ahead to game three at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

"Right now, it means nothing, but it will mean something. He's one of the greatest to play this game," James said.

"Right now, individuality for me means absolutely nothing when it comes to this team sport, but when I'm done, I'll probably look back on it and say it was a cool feat."