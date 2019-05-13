×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leonard glad for 'shooter's bounce' after game-winner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    13 May 2019, 07:54 IST
KawhiLeonard - Cropped
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard felt he got the "shooter's bounce" for his incredible game-winner for the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard's buzzer-beater saw the Raptors edge to a 92-90 win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday.

While he starred with 41 points, Leonard got some luck for the game-winner, which bounced on the rim four times before dropping in.

"I felt great. I was just [saying] that we work on that every day. I was driving base line," he told ESPN.

"I missed the last one short so I just wanted to put it up in the air and got the shooter's bounce."

Leonard added: "Just a lot of hard work, just went into my shot, I just shot it as high as I could.

"I got some loft on it and it made the ball bounce soft and it ended up going in. I was disappointed missing that free throw [earlier] so I really wanted to make that shot."

The Raptors will face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, with Game 1 in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Advertisement
WATCH: Leonard gets ridiculous bounce in game-winner to top 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers, Game 6
RELATED STORY
Raptors' Leonard returns against Cavaliers
RELATED STORY
Nurse salutes 'big-time' Leonard performance
RELATED STORY
Raptors, Trail Blazers advance to conference finals
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 20th: Kawhi Leonard to join Lakers or Clippers, Dwight Howard set for Wizards stay and more
RELATED STORY
Leonard hits winner, Raptors beat Trail Blazers 119-117
RELATED STORY
Raptors star Leonard played through sickness against Magic
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 players that could exit the LA Clippers
RELATED STORY
Why the Toronto Raptors are better with Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us