Leonard has 29, Raptors win 5th straight, top Heat 125-115

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry added 12 points and 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors won their fifth straight game, beating the Miami Heat 125-115 on Sunday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 21 points, two shy of his career high, as the Raptors improved their NBA-leading record to 17-4.

Dwyane Wade scored a season-high 35 points, the most ever by a Miami bench player. Josh Richardson scored 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 16 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, but the Heat lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Toronto is 11-0 against teams with losing records.

The Raptors, who made a season-high 17 3-pointers in Friday's win over Atlanta, shot 11 for 35 from long range against Miami.

Ahead 63-54 at halftime, Toronto opened the third quarter with an 11-3 spurt, leading to a Miami timeout. The Raptors' onslaught continued when play resumed, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was forced to call time again with 7:11 remaining in the period, with his team trailing 88-62. Miami recovered before the end of the quarter, but trailed 101-89 heading to the fourth.

The Heat cut the gap to eight points in the final quarter but Toronto used a 7-0 spurt to pull away for good, a sequence that included a three-point play from Siakam and a long 3-pointer by Lowry with the shot clock running out.

Leonard scored 11 points in the first as the Raptors led 36-29, the fifth straight game Toronto has been ahead at the end of the opening quarter. The Raptors are 13-1 when leading after the first 12 minutes.

Miami didn't have a turnover in the first half, the first time in team history the Heat have gone an entire half without turning the ball over. They finished with seven.

Leonard was called for a technical foul in the third quarter, the first of his career in a regular-season game.

TIP-INS

Heat: G Goran Dragic (right knee) missed his fourth straight game. ... G Tyler Johnson (right hamstring) sat for the third straight game. ... F Justise Winslow played despite being listed as questionable because of a sore right quadriceps. Winslow had nine points in 30 minutes. ... Wade shot 13 for 22, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. He scored almost half of Miami's 71 bench points.

Raptors: Toronto made 15 of 20 field goal attempts in the first. ... Serge Ibaka scored eight points off the bench, failing to reach double figures for the first time in 18 games. It was the second-longest streak of his career.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Raptors: Visit Memphis on Tuesday night.