Leonard scores 25 in return to help Raptors top Kings

Kawhi Leonard is back with the Toronto Raptors and they picked up right where they left off with him on the floor in the NBA on Wednesday.

The Raptors took down the Sacramento Kings 114-105 as Leonard scored 25 points on seven-of-17 shooting.

He added 11 rebounds and two assists as the Raptors improved to 11-1 this season.

Leonard, 27, was making his return from an ankle injury for the Raptors.

Davis delights as Oladipo shines in Pacers' loss

Anthony Davis had 32 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in the New Orleans Pelicans' 107-98 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside had 29 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocks in Miami's 95-88 win over the Spurs.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo scored 36 points on 14-of-30 shooting while adding seven assists and six rebounds. Indiana lost to the 76ers, 100-94.

Foul trouble for Jokic

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was in foul trouble all game in an 89-87 loss to the Grizzlies. He finished with four points on 0-of-one shooting while turning it over six times.

Mitchell magic

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell threw one down in the paint during Utah's 117-102 win over the Mavericks.

Wednesday's results

Oklahoma City Thunder 95-86 Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons 103-96 Orlando Magic

New York Knicks 112-107 Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat 95-88 San Antonio Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers 100-94 Indiana Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies 89-87 Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans 107-98 Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz 117-102 Dallas Mavericks

Toronto Raptors 114-105 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers 114-110 Minnesota Timberwolves

Bucks at Warriors

The Bucks and Warriors have dominated their respective conferences so far this season and they will match up in what is a possible NBA Finals preview, though it is way too early in the season to know if that will happen.