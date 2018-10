James Harden leaves with apparent injury in Rockets' loss

HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 100-89 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in a game James Harden left with an apparent injury.

Harden headed to the locker room midway through the third quarter and didn't return. It was unclear how he was injured or what the problem was and the team didn't immediately provide on update.

With Harden out of the game after the Rockets pulled within five, the Jazz regained control, scoring the next 10 points to make it 94-79 and cruise to the victory.

Harden scored 29 points and Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 22 for the Rockets. Chris Paul finished up a two-game suspension for his role in a fight with the Lakers last week, and fellow starter James Ennis sat out with a strained right hamstring.

RAPTORS 112, TIMBERWOLVES 105

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists, and Toronto beat Minnesotat to improve to 5-0 and match the best start in franchise history.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, Serge Ibaka had 15 and Norman Powell added a season-high 10. The Raptors also won five straight to start the 2015-16 season.

Toronto won its 15th straight home game against Minnesota, extending its franchise record for consecutive home victories over a single opponent.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Minnesota.

NETS 102, CAVALIERS 86

CLEVELAND (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 18 points, Joe Harris added 16 and Brooklyn beat Cleveland, keeping the Cavaliers winless this season.

Trying to move on without LeBron James, the Cavaliers are 0-4 for the first time since losing their first five games in 2003-04 when James was a rookie.

Brooklyn outscored Cleveland 38-17 in the third quarter, forcing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to use four timeouts in the period. Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton had 14 points for Cleveland.

HAWKS 111, MAVERICKS 104

ATLANTA (AP) — Kent Bazemore scored 32 points, including a thunderous slam with just over a minute to go, and Atlanta overcame a 26-point deficit to stun Dallas.

Trae Toung added 17 points on a tough shooting night, bouncing back in the fourth quarter to help the youthful Hawks complete their comeback in a rookie showdown with Luca Doncic of the Mavericks.

Doncic finished with 21 points, but hit only 3 of 10 shots over the final two quarters.

The Hawks made it a night to remember at newly rechristened State Farm Arena, which hosted its first game after a $192.5 million renovation that was largely completed over the last two offseasons.

HEAT 110, KNICKS 87

MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Josh Richardson added 21 points and Miami rolled past New York with a 45-point third quarter.

Rodney McGruder added 19 points on only eight shot attempts, and Goran Dragic had 13 points. Miami outscored New York 76-38 in the middle two quarters. Damyean Dotson led New York with 20 points.

BULLS 112, HORNETS 110

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made two free throws with 0.5 seconds left to give Chicago its first victory of the season.

LaVine finished with 32 points for his fourth straight 30-point game to start the season. Cameron Payne scored all of his career-high 21 points in the second half, going 7 for 11 on 3 pointers for Chicago in the opener of the home-and-home set with the Hornets.

Kemba Walker had 23 points on 5-for-14 shooting for Charlotte.

PACERS 116, SPURS 96

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 21 points and Indiana led for all but the opening seconds.

Indiana led by 29 points at one point while handing San Antonio its first home loss.

DeMar DeRozan had 18 points to lead the Spurs, his lowest total since joining the team in an offseason trade from Toronto.