LeVert avoids need for surgery, should return this season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 Nov 2018, 00:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Caris LeVert

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert should be back in action before the end of the season after it was revealed he would not require surgery on a dislocated foot.

LeVert sustained the gruesome-looking injury during the second quarter of Monday's 120-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In attempting to block Minnesota guard Josh Okogie's shot as he drove to the basket, LeVert landed awkwardly and his ankle appeared to turn the wrong way. The 24-year-old was taken off the court on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital for evaluation.

But team orthopedist Martin O'Malley determined LeVert incurred only "moderate" ligament damage.

UPDATE: Caris LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of the right foot. Surgery will not be required and he will begin rehabilitation with the Nets performance staff. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 13, 2018

"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," O'Malley said in a release.

"While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required.

"Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets' performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season."

Through 14 games in 2018-19, LeVert is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.