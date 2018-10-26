Lillard responds to heckler by dropping franchise-record 34 points in second half

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard had to deal with a man who simply would not stop talking in Orlando.

After the three-time All-Star scored just seven points in the first half, the fan continued to heckle the Portland Trail Blazers guard and shouted Lillard was not "that good".

Lillard told him: "We'll see in the second half."

He went on to score a franchise-record 34 points in the final 24 minutes as the Blazers won 128-114 over the Magic. Lillard finished with 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

NEW FRANCHISE RECORD!@Dame_Lillard with 34 points in a half. pic.twitter.com/QxFKrQjKW6 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 26, 2018

Lillard did not forget the heckler after the game.

"He just kept hollering my name. 'Oh, he don't want to play tonight. He ain't that good.' The whole first half, he just wouldn't shut up. I got tired of it," he told reporters, via the Oregonian.

"I told him at the end of the second quarter, we're going to see. He kept on talking. And we saw."

Lillard also tied Clyde Drexler for the most 40-point games in Blazers history.

Portland now sit at 3-1 after the victory. Lillard is averaging 28.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds.