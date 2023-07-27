Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 27, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 27, 2023 10:41 GMT
On Thursday, July 27, the Indiana Fever face the Los Angeles Sparks as the two struggling WNBA franchises go head-to-head. Indiana sits bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 26.1% win rate, having lost nine of their away games and seven of their eight home contests.

Los Angeles has faired slightly better than Indiana but have struggled for consistency, boasting a 34.8% win rate and losing eight of 10 away and nine of 11 games at home. As such, both squads will enter the game devoid of confidence but hopeful of tasting an elusive win.

The Sparks and Fever faced each other earlier this week, where the Sparks ground out a one-point victory in a 79-78 game. The Sparks will hope for a repeat result against the Eastern Conference strugglers.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction

The Sparks come into their game against the Fever as slight favorites, courtesy of their recent win in the matchup. It also helps that Los Angeles has a better record than Indiana, who is in dire need of a win to try and build some momentum.

Neither the Fever nor the Sparks have any hopes of making the postseason, but that shouldn't stop them from digging deep and trying to turn their fortunes around.

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever: Players to watch

The Fever will continue to rely on the trio of NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler as they look to overturn their recent loss to the Sparks. In their last meeting, Kelsey Mitchell dropped 19 points against Los Angeles and may look to push her scoring a little further to make a difference.

For the Sparks, Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens will continue to lead the line, while there's no update on whether Chiney Ogwumike will be good to go or if she misses another game through injury.

Either way, the Sparks should have just enough to overcome the Fever for the second time this week.

