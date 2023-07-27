Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 27, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, July 27, the Indiana Fever face the Los Angeles Sparks as the two struggling WNBA franchises go head-to-head. Indiana sits bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 26.1% win rate, having lost nine of their away games and seven of their eight home contests.

Los Angeles has faired slightly better than Indiana but have struggled for consistency, boasting a 34.8% win rate and losing eight of 10 away and nine of 11 games at home. As such, both squads will enter the game devoid of confidence but hopeful of tasting an elusive win.

The Sparks and Fever faced each other earlier this week, where the Sparks ground out a one-point victory in a 79-78 game. The Sparks will hope for a repeat result against the Eastern Conference strugglers.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction

The Sparks come into their game against the Fever as slight favorites, courtesy of their recent win in the matchup. It also helps that Los Angeles has a better record than Indiana, who is in dire need of a win to try and build some momentum.

Neither the Fever nor the Sparks have any hopes of making the postseason, but that shouldn't stop them from digging deep and trying to turn their fortunes around.

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Grace Berger G 6-0 ft 160 lbs JUNE 3, 1999 R INDIANA/USA Aliyah Boston F-C 6-5 ft 220 lbs DECEMBER 11, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Maya Caldwell G 5-11 ft 160 lbs DECEMBER 15, 1998 1 yrs GEORGIA/USA Emma Cannon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs JUNE 1, 1989 4 yrs FLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA Lexie Hull G 6-1 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 13, 1999 1 yrs STANFORD/USA Kelsey Mitchell G 5-8 ft 160 lbs NOVEMBER 12, 1995 5 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Victaria Saxton F 6-2 ft 181 lbs NOVEMBER 10, 1999 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 ft 185 lbs AUGUST 8, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Victoria Vivians G 6-1 ft 183 lbs NOVEMBER 17, 1994 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Kristy Wallace G 5-11 ft 157 lbs JANUARY 3, 1996 1 yrs BAYLOR/AUSTRALIA Erica Wheeler G 5-7 ft 143 lbs MAY 2, 1991 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Amanda Zahui B C 6-4 ft 184 lbs SEPTEMBER 8, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever: Players to watch

The Fever will continue to rely on the trio of NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler as they look to overturn their recent loss to the Sparks. In their last meeting, Kelsey Mitchell dropped 19 points against Los Angeles and may look to push her scoring a little further to make a difference.

For the Sparks, Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens will continue to lead the line, while there's no update on whether Chiney Ogwumike will be good to go or if she misses another game through injury.

Either way, the Sparks should have just enough to overcome the Fever for the second time this week.

