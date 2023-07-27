Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 27, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, July 27, the Indiana Fever face the Los Angeles Sparks as the two struggling WNBA franchises go head-to-head. Indiana sits bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 26.1% win rate, having lost nine of their away games and seven of their eight home contests.
Los Angeles has faired slightly better than Indiana but have struggled for consistency, boasting a 34.8% win rate and losing eight of 10 away and nine of 11 games at home. As such, both squads will enter the game devoid of confidence but hopeful of tasting an elusive win.
The Sparks and Fever faced each other earlier this week, where the Sparks ground out a one-point victory in a 79-78 game. The Sparks will hope for a repeat result against the Eastern Conference strugglers.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction
The Sparks come into their game against the Fever as slight favorites, courtesy of their recent win in the matchup. It also helps that Los Angeles has a better record than Indiana, who is in dire need of a win to try and build some momentum.
Neither the Fever nor the Sparks have any hopes of making the postseason, but that shouldn't stop them from digging deep and trying to turn their fortunes around.
Los Angeles Sparks Roster
Indiana Fever Roster
Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever: Players to watch
The Fever will continue to rely on the trio of NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler as they look to overturn their recent loss to the Sparks. In their last meeting, Kelsey Mitchell dropped 19 points against Los Angeles and may look to push her scoring a little further to make a difference.
For the Sparks, Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens will continue to lead the line, while there's no update on whether Chiney Ogwumike will be good to go or if she misses another game through injury.
Either way, the Sparks should have just enough to overcome the Fever for the second time this week.
