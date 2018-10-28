×
Love pays tribute to Lue as Cavs reportedly fire coach

16   //    28 Oct 2018, 22:06 IST
lue-tyronn-61317-usnews-getty-ftr
Tyronn Lue

Kevin Love paid tribute to Tyronn Lue after the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly fired their head coach.

The Athletic reported that Lue's tenure in Cleveland has come to an end after an 0-6 start to the new season.

Larry Drew will be promoted to interim coach after meeting with management Sunday.

Lue went 128-83 in his three years at the helm as he helped guide the team to three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and a championship in 2016.

However, the departures of Kyrie Irving in August 2017 and LeBron James this offseason have left a significant void.

Love, an integral part of each of the teams that went to the Finals under Lue's stewardship, posted on Instagram: "You helped me see the big picture. Life changing experiences and teaching points. Nothing but love and admiration. Know we will work towards something greater together again. THANK YOU."

The Cavs (0-6) host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

